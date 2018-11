Paramount Ranch Burns In Woolsey Fire The Paramount Ranch served as the set for movies and TV shows including Westworld and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. The National Park Service took it over in 1980 and kept it open to the public.

Paramount Ranch Burns In Woolsey Fire National Paramount Ranch Burns In Woolsey Fire Paramount Ranch Burns In Woolsey Fire Audio will be available later today. The Paramount Ranch served as the set for movies and TV shows including Westworld and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. The National Park Service took it over in 1980 and kept it open to the public. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor