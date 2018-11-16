Trump Says He's Completed Written Answers For Mueller, But Not Turned Them In

Enlarge this image toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump has completed written answers to questions about the Russia investigation from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president told reporters on Friday that he wrote the answers, not his lawyers, and that he did so "very easily."

Trump said he suspected some of the questions were designed to be pitfalls and catch him in a "perjury trap" — to induce to him to lie about matters for which prosecutors might already have contradictory evidence.

"I'm sure they're tricked up," Trump said. Everyone has to be careful with questions designed "by people who probably have bad intentions," he also said.

Trump said that he just finished the questions but that he has not actually submitted them to the special counsel's office. Although its investigation is a "hoax," he said, Trump also said he's heard it will probably wrap up soon and that "I'm sure it would be fine."

The special counsel's office and the Justice Department hadn't made any comment on Friday as Washington waited on tenterhooks for what could be the next milestone in the saga.

Mueller's office is investigating whether anyone in Trump's campaign conspired with the Russians who attacked the 2016 presidential election. To that end, it has been negotiating for months with the White House over how, when and where Trump might address questions about his role in the matter.

Trump's lawyers counseled him strongly not to agree to sit down with Mueller and investigators in person, although the president has never publicly ruled out that he might do so.

It isn't clear now whether if, when Trump submits his written answers to the special counsel's office, that will end the matter or whether Mueller might still want to hear from the president in person.