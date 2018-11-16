Accessibility links
It's Been a Minute: California Fires, Beto O'Rourke Running, Drunk Raccoons It's Friday. Guest host Elise Hu tries to "work this whole" news thing out with Los Angeles Times health reporter Soumya Karlamangla and Snapchat's Good Luck America host, Peter Hamby. Soumya talks twin tragedies in her hometown of Thousand Oaks, Peter questions CNN's election night re-do, and Elise finds no great deception in this week's North Korea news.
Weekly Wrap: California Fires, Drunk Raccoons, Beto Running

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A fire-damaged Pacific Coast sign remains standing along the Pacific Coast Highway amid the blackened and charred hills from the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California on November 15, 2018. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

A fire-damaged Pacific Coast sign remains standing along the Pacific Coast Highway amid the blackened and charred hills from the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California on November 15, 2018.

It's Friday. Guest host Elise Hu steps in for Sam this week and catches up with Los Angeles Times health reporter Soumya Karlamangla and Snapchat's Good Luck America host, Peter Hamby. Soumya discusses having to cover the shooting and fire in her hometown of Thousand Oaks, Peter talks CNN's midterm "election night re-do," and Elise finds no great deception by North Korea in a recent report on hidden missile sites there.

Also in this episode, you'll hear a call with a father of teenagers who go to school in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where a photo of dozens of white high school boys making a Nazi salute went viral this week.

Sprinkled in is a cross-cultural collaboration brought to you by artists Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK.

That's all on this episode of It's Been a Minute.

NPR's Elise Hu guest hosted this episode of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. The show is produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.