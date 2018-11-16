Weekly Wrap: California Fires, Drunk Raccoons, Beto Running

Enlarge this image toggle caption FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

It's Friday. Guest host Elise Hu steps in for Sam this week and catches up with Los Angeles Times health reporter Soumya Karlamangla and Snapchat's Good Luck America host, Peter Hamby. Soumya discusses having to cover the shooting and fire in her hometown of Thousand Oaks, Peter talks CNN's midterm "election night re-do," and Elise finds no great deception by North Korea in a recent report on hidden missile sites there.

Also in this episode, you'll hear a call with a father of teenagers who go to school in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where a photo of dozens of white high school boys making a Nazi salute went viral this week.

Sprinkled in is a cross-cultural collaboration brought to you by artists Dua Lipa and BLACKPINK.

That's all on this episode of It's Been a Minute.

NPR's Elise Hu guest hosted this episode of It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. The show is produced by Brent Baughman, Anjuli Sastry and Alexander McCall. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.