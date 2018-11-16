It Took Time, But Officials Made Sure That In R.I. Precinct, Every Vote Was Counted

Only one of a Rhode Island precinct's 14 registered voters showed up to vote on Nov. 6. The voter's paper ballot was then mailed in and manually counted. More than a week later, the result is in.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It took time, but officials made sure that in a Rhode Island precinct, every vote was counted - all one of them. The precinct in Providence has just 14 registered voters. None showed up on Election Day until a single voter at the very end. The machine was already shutting down, so they filled out a paper ballot. It was mailed to the Board of Elections. And more than a week later, the result is in - one vote for every Democrat.

