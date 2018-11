Over 600 People Still Missing In California Wildfires There are over 600 people still missing after the most destructive fire tore through Butte County, Calif. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kristin Aquino who is searching for her uncle.

There are over 600 people still missing after the most destructive fire tore through Butte County, Calif. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kristin Aquino who is searching for her uncle.