William Goldman Dies At 87 Writer William Goldman died this week — he had an outsized influence on films, and the way we talk to each other. Scott Simon remembers the screenwriting giant.

William Goldman Dies At 87 Obituaries William Goldman Dies At 87 William Goldman Dies At 87 Audio will be available later today. Writer William Goldman died this week — he had an outsized influence on films, and the way we talk to each other. Scott Simon remembers the screenwriting giant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor