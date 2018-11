Rural Town Reacts To Murder Arrest In 2016, members of the Rhoden family were killed in their homes in rural Ohio. This week four members of a different family were charged with aggravated murder.

Rural Town Reacts To Murder Arrest National Rural Town Reacts To Murder Arrest Rural Town Reacts To Murder Arrest Audio will be available later today. In 2016, members of the Rhoden family were killed in their homes in rural Ohio. This week four members of a different family were charged with aggravated murder. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor