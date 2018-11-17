Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Tara, targeted advertisements are getting smarter and smarter, and now companies are enlisting whom to sell you products and brands?

TARA CLANCY: Your parents.

(LAUGHTER)

CLANCY: That's the...

SAGAL: I'm going to give it to you...

CLANCY: Yes.

SAGAL: ...Because the answer is your friends and your family.

CLANCY: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yeah. That's how they're doing it.

(APPLAUSE)

CLANCY: That's terrible (laughter).

SAGAL: So you've heard - we all know about Instagram influencers. They're like Kim Kardashian. They're paid a fortune to mention a product to their millions of followers. Well, meet nano-influencers, also known as your office buddy or your brother. This is how it works - they give people free products in condition of them promoting it to their 5,000 or so Instagram followers.

ADAM FELBER: Look. You might not like it, but I think that idea is as refreshing as a can of Diet Coke.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(APPLAUSE)

MO ROCCA: I'm suddenly thirsty.

FELBER: Yeah. And if you spill some, don't worry because I brought some Bounty with me...

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: ...The quicker picker-upper.

SAGAL: The idea is, of course...

FELBER: I'm reaching 6 million people right now.

(LAUGHTER)

FELBER: I'm going to say to the corporations of America, think about it. This is a demonstration of my powers.

ROCCA: There is nothing nano about that.

SAGAL: No. No. No.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUY IT NOW")

JON LANGFORD: (Singing) Buy it now.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists tell you a bedtime story - a bedtime story filled with lies. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

