Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that Amazon has selected its new homes, what will be the next thing cities fight over.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next thing cities compete over? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: They will compete to take in all the refugees from Brexit, providing work for thousands of bartenders, dentists, and chefs who can provide food without gluten or flavor.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tara Clancy.

TARA CLANCY: They will compete over a Charmin factory, you know, as in a place that creates products that removes crap from its residents, as opposed to a place like Amazon, which inundates them with more of it.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: Inland American cities will compete to be the future refuge for people who live on the coasts for when the inevitable storm surge overtakes those cities, making them unlivable. The winner will be Utica, N.Y., because that's where Roy Blount Jr.'s wife, Joan, told me is a place with a clean water supply and affordable housing. In fact, she sent me a listing for a Victorian-era brick five-bedroom for $249,000.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT... WAIT DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Tara Clancy and Mo Rocca. Thanks for the staff and crew at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts In Orlando, everybody at WMFE, Sam Lumas (ph), the finest guide in the kingdom. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

