Restaurant Customer Says She Found A Frog In Her Salad

After a shocking surprise, Naomi Stahl of Washington, D.C., took her takeout order back to the restaurant. Officials there say they are investigating how the frog ended up in the salad.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Naomi Stahl of Washington, D.C., got a shock the other night after ordering a salad from the Mediterranean takeout chain CAVA. She got home and was about to dig in when she noticed something swimming around between her tomato and cucumber - a frog. She freaked out and took it back to the restaurant. They said they'd investigate, but they didn't take the frog back. According to The Washington Post, Naomi let the little guy go. And he hopped away leaving traces of tzatziki behind him. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.