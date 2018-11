Florida Recount: GOP Wins Senate And Gubernatorial Elections GOP Gov. Rick Scott beat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson for the U.S. Senate seat. And in the governor's race, Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis.

Florida Recount: GOP Wins Senate And Gubernatorial Elections

GOP Gov. Rick Scott beat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson for the U.S. Senate seat. And in the governor's race, Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis.