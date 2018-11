Should Trump Rhetoric Be Considered In Kansas Bomb Plot Sentencing? Lawyers representing 3 men convicted of plotting to bomb Muslim Somali refugees argue their clients deserve a break at sentencing because the president's rhetoric inflamed their hatred of migrants.

Should Trump Rhetoric Be Considered In Kansas Bomb Plot Sentencing? Should Trump Rhetoric Be Considered In Kansas Bomb Plot Sentencing? Should Trump Rhetoric Be Considered In Kansas Bomb Plot Sentencing? Audio will be available later today. Lawyers representing 3 men convicted of plotting to bomb Muslim Somali refugees argue their clients deserve a break at sentencing because the president's rhetoric inflamed their hatred of migrants. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor