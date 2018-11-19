Drivers Snap Photos Of Camel Walking In Pennsylvania Snowstorm

The camel was being transported to an event outside Philadelphia when the vehicle carrying it got stuck. The animal's handler decided it was best to walk the camel back to its home, a petting zoo.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A camel, a ship of the desert, apparently also does well in snow. Drivers outside Philadelphia saw one during a snowstorm. The camel was being transported to an event when the vehicle carrying it was stuck. Its handler decided it was best to walk back home to a petting zoo, which is how the camel named Einstein became a star of social media photographed by passing drivers because as they say, show pictures or it didn't happen. It's MORNING EDITION.

