Exclusive: 'Friday Black,' 'There There' And More Longlisted For Aspen Words Prize

The Aspen Institute has announced this year's nominees for its annual prize — 16 titles (including several short story collections and quite a few debut authors) that, in the Institute's words, address "a vital contemporary issue."

The topics these books cover may seem familiar if you follow the news, Aspen Words executive director Adrienne Brodeur said in a statement. "Gun violence, immigration, police brutality, Native American culture — but fiction allows us to examine these issues with more compassion." Brodeur says she hopes the list will get these books into readers' hands, "while also sparking meaningful dialogue around some of our greatest challenges today."

Last year's inaugural prize went to Mohsin Hamid, for Exit West, his powerful novel about migration, refugees, love and loss.

The Institute has partnered with NPR to announce this year's list, as well as the finalists in February. Five judges — including National Book Award nominee Dorothy Allison and Whiting Award winner Samrat Upadhyay — will pick the finalists and the winner of the $35,000 prize, which will be revealed in April at a ceremony in New York City.

You can find the nominees here — or simply scroll down for the list, with links to our coverage.

Friday Black

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

The Boat People

Sharon Bala

A Lucky Man: Stories

Jamel Brinkley

America is Not the Heart

Elaine Castillo

Brother

David Chariandy

Gun Love

Jennifer Clement

Freshwater

Akwaeke Emezi

Small Country

Gaël Faye

Where the Dead Sit Talking

Brandon Hobson

An American Marriage

Tayari Jones

The Incendiaries

R.O. Kwon

Severance

Ling Ma

Bring Out the Dog: Stories

Will Mackin

There There

Tommy Orange

If You See Me, Don't Say Hi: Stories

Neel Patel

Heads of the Colored People

Nafissa Thompson-Spires