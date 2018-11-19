Police Officer In 'Critical Condition' After Shooting At Chicago Mercy Hospital

Enlarge this image toggle caption Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

The Chicago Police Department says a police officer is in "critical condition" after he was shot during an "active shooter incident" at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center on Chicago's Near South Side.

The officer is in "critical condition but receiving excellent care," according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital. He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers. pic.twitter.com/kFfMY1ZmF7 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

He said that there were reports of "multiple victims," and "at least one possible offender is shot," but further details were not immediately released.

Police said that at about 3:30 p.m. local time there were reports of shots fired near the hospital. Guglielmi said officers are doing a "methodical search" of the hospital.

