Police Officer In 'Critical Condition' After Shooting At Chicago Mercy Hospital The Chicago Police Department says the officer was shot during an "active shooter incident." Few details were immediately released, though police said there were reports of additional victims.
Emergency personnel responded to reports of shots fired on Monday at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images hide caption

Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

The Chicago Police Department says a police officer is in "critical condition" after he was shot during an "active shooter incident" at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center on Chicago's Near South Side.

The officer is in "critical condition but receiving excellent care," according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

He said that there were reports of "multiple victims," and "at least one possible offender is shot," but further details were not immediately released.

Police said that at about 3:30 p.m. local time there were reports of shots fired near the hospital. Guglielmi said officers are doing a "methodical search" of the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record, and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.