President Trump Prepares To Spare Two Thanksgiving Turkeys

President Trump and televised spectacle go together like peas and carrots. And those just happen to be the names of the unflappable turkeys that Trump will pardon — on camera — Tuesday afternoon.

The two hefty toms (Peas weighs 39 pounds and Carrots 41) arrived in Washington, D.C., on Sunday from South Dakota, where they were raised. After a luxurious but possibly confusing two-night stay in the Willard Hotel, they cross the street to the White House for the pardon ceremony.

It's one of the more surreal annual events on the presidential calendar and a marketing bonanza for the National Turkey Federation.

While Trump delights in upending some White House traditions, he has gobbled this one up gamely, ignoring W.C. Fields' sage advice about the perils of working with animals. (Speaking of sage advice, go easy on the sage in your Thanksgiving stuffing.)

The Turkey Federation always brings two birds to the pardon, just in case one gets its feathers too ruffled to participate. But whatever the results of an online competition between Peas and Carrots, both birds will be spared from a spot on the Thanksgiving dinner table. They'll retire to Gobblers Rest at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.