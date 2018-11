News Brief: Nancy Pelosi, Xi Jinping, Airbnb Pelosi is confident she has the votes to be elected House speaker. China's president begins a visit to the Philippines. Airbnb is removing listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

