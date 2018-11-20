Speed Cameras In Italian Village Records Thousands Of Infractions

After just two weeks, Acquetico's cameras caught more than 58,000 speeding incidents, according to Italian media. That's a hefty number for a community of about 120 residents.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, my brother was enraged by drivers who blew through a stop sign in front of his house, so he set up a camera to document them. Same thing happened in the Italian village of Acquetico. Residents complained of speeding cars, so the mayor set up a camera. And in two weeks, it recorded more than 58,000 violations. In a town with a speed limit equaling 31 mph, the worst offender was driving 84.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.