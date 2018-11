Why Trevor Paglen Thinks About Who's Watching Us Trevor Paglen documents what hidden structures of data collection and mass surveillance look like — making sure we see what those in power might not want us to. Next he sends a satellite into space.

Why Trevor Paglen Thinks About Who's Watching Us Why Trevor Paglen Thinks About Who's Watching Us Why Trevor Paglen Thinks About Who's Watching Us Audio will be available later today. Trevor Paglen documents what hidden structures of data collection and mass surveillance look like — making sure we see what those in power might not want us to. Next he sends a satellite into space. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor