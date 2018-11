It's Time To Stop Raising Interest Rates, Kashkari Says The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates in December. Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, tells Steve Inskeep it's not the right time to do so.

It's Time To Stop Raising Interest Rates, Kashkari Says Business It's Time To Stop Raising Interest Rates, Kashkari Says It's Time To Stop Raising Interest Rates, Kashkari Says Audio will be available later today. The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates in December. Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, tells Steve Inskeep it's not the right time to do so. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor