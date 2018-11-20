Trump Says U.S. Will Remain 'Steadfast Partner' Of Saudis, Despite Khashoggi Killing

Updated at 1:55 p.m. ET

President Trump declared on Tuesday that his administration will remain a "steadfast partner" of Saudi Arabia, despite the CIA's assessment that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman personally approved the killing last month of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Maybe he did and maybe he didn't," Trump said of the crown prince's knowledge of the killing.

The president's statement suggests he has no plans to punish the crown prince or the Saudi government, although Trump said he's open to considering punitive measures that Congress may demand.

The CIA has not publicly commented on its assessment, but according to an individual briefed on the matter, intelligence officials believe the crown prince approved Khashoggi's Oct. 2 killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Trump spoke over the weekend with CIA Director Gina Haspel.

Trump noted that his administration has already sanctioned 17 individual Saudis thought to have played a role in Khashoggi's killing, but he declined to go further, stressing the close strategic and economic ties the U.S. has with Saudi Arabia.

"We may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi," Trump said in a statement. "In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They have been a great ally in our very important fight against Iran. The United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region."

Trump also highlighted Saudi arms purchases from the U.S.

"If we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries," Trump said. Experts say the president exaggerates the value of the arms deals and the ease with which the Saudis could switch to alternate suppliers.

Earlier this month, the U.S. stopped providing refueling support for Saudi aircraft fighting a proxy war in Yemen. Trump said the Saudis would gladly withdraw from Yemen if Iran would do the same. The war in Yemen has produced what the U.N. describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis with more than 8 million people facing the threat of famine.