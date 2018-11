No Romaine Lettuce Is Safe To Eat, CDC Warns Consumers E. coli in romaine lettuce is back. The CDC has issued a warning for people not to consume any romaine lettuce from any source as it investigates another illness outbreak tied to the leafy green.

E. coli in romaine lettuce is back. The CDC has issued a warning for people not to consume any romaine lettuce from any source as it investigates another illness outbreak tied to the leafy green.