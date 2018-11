Acting Attorney General Tied To Company Accused Of Patent Scams Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was on the advisory board of a sham company that bilked hundreds of inventors out of nearly $26 million dollars. We examine how the scam worked.

Acting Attorney General Tied To Company Accused Of Patent Scams Acting Attorney General Tied To Company Accused Of Patent Scams Acting Attorney General Tied To Company Accused Of Patent Scams Audio will be available later today. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was on the advisory board of a sham company that bilked hundreds of inventors out of nearly $26 million dollars. We examine how the scam worked. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor