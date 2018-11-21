Man Invites Strangers To Thanksgiving Dinner So He Won't Be Alone

More than 30 years ago, Scott Macaulay decided he never wanted to be alone on Thanksgiving. Each year he puts an ad in his local paper in Massachusetts and has people call to RSVP.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Scott Macaulay decided decades ago that he never wanted to be alone on Thanksgiving and that other people with complicated families probably felt that way, too. So this year, he will host a free Thanksgiving feast, and anyone can come. He's done the same thing for the last 32 years. He puts an ad in his local paper and has people call to RSVP. He told The Washington Post, reservations usually come in at the last minute because everyone's waiting for a better offer. But his dinner sounds just about perfect to us. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.