The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Is Leaning Less The tower in Italy tilts 13 feet toward the south. To stabilize it, work crews spent years removing earth beneath the north side. The tower has now started to measurably straighten.

The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Is Leaning Less Europe The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Is Leaning Less The Leaning Tower Of Pisa Is Leaning Less Audio will be available later today. The tower in Italy tilts 13 feet toward the south. To stabilize it, work crews spent years removing earth beneath the north side. The tower has now started to measurably straighten. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor