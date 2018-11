Border Agent Acquitted Of Involuntary Manslaughter In Mexican Teen's Death A jury in Arizona on Wednesday acquitted Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz of involuntary manslaughter. He was charged with killing a 16-year-old Mexican teenager in 2012.

