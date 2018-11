Camp Fire Evacuees Celebrate Thanksgiving With Neighbors Hundreds of fire victims near the burned out town of Paradise, Calif., are celebrating Thanksgiving without a home. In Chico, where many evacuated, businesses made sure they had food on Thanksgiving.

Camp Fire Evacuees Celebrate Thanksgiving With Neighbors National Camp Fire Evacuees Celebrate Thanksgiving With Neighbors Camp Fire Evacuees Celebrate Thanksgiving With Neighbors Audio will be available later today. Hundreds of fire victims near the burned out town of Paradise, Calif., are celebrating Thanksgiving without a home. In Chico, where many evacuated, businesses made sure they had food on Thanksgiving. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor