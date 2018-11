Episode #1846 Latino USA shadows Kevin de León's long-shot campaign to become California's first Latino senator. Also, a conversation with Dolores Huerta and her daughter, and singer/songwriter Draco Rosa.

Episode #1846 53:57 Elections