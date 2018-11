Soccer Fans With Heart Conditions Offered Special Radio Broadcasts Argentina's two major teams soccer teams meet in the Super Classic Saturday. Because fans get emotional, a cardiologist group offers radio broadcasts for people with heart and anxiety conditions.

Soccer Fans With Heart Conditions Offered Special Radio Broadcasts Sports Soccer Fans With Heart Conditions Offered Special Radio Broadcasts Soccer Fans With Heart Conditions Offered Special Radio Broadcasts Audio will be available later today. Argentina's two major teams soccer teams meet in the Super Classic Saturday. Because fans get emotional, a cardiologist group offers radio broadcasts for people with heart and anxiety conditions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor