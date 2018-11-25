European Union Leaders Approve Brexit Plan

Enlarge this image toggle caption Yves Herman/AP Yves Herman/AP

Updated 9:30 a.m. ET

Discussions of a Brexit deal came to an end early Sunday as European leaders signed off to split from Britain. The deal includes both a "withdrawal agreement," spelling out the terms of the split, and a "political declaration," with plans for the future relationship between the EU and the U.K.

The withdrawal agreement will head to British Parliament for an approval vote in December, which could determine whether the plan remains intact before Britain exits the European Union. And it faces opposition from all sides — both pro-Brexit and pro-EU legislators have qualms with the agreement, which took a year and a half to put together.

Under the deal, the U.K. will officially leave the EU on March 29, 2019. It allows the U.K. a 21-month "transition period," remaining under EU regulations until the end of 2020.

EU President Donald Tusk announced in a tweet that leaders of 27 remaining EU member states "endorsed" the agreement.

Britain is set to face a $50 billion bill to pay as it exits the EU, according to The Washington Post. In addition to these financial commitments, the U.K. will no longer be required to allow EU citizens to live and work within its borders.

In a "letter to the nation," released Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May wrote, "I will be campaigning with my heart and soul to win that [parliamentary] vote and to deliver this Brexit deal, for the good of our United Kingdom and all of our people."

It's still unclear what's to follow if a vote in British Parliament doesn't set the Brexit plan in motion.