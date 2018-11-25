European Union Leaders Approve Brexit Plan

Discussions of a Brexit deal came to an end as European leaders signed off to split from Britain early Sunday.

The agreement will head to British Parliament for an approval vote in December, which could determine whether or not the plan remains intact before Britain actually exits the European Union.

EU President Donald Tusk announced in a tweet that leaders of 27 remaining EU member states "endorsed" the plans to break off from the EU.

The deal allows the U.K. a 21-month "transition period" before the breaking apart from the EU.

In this deal Britain is set to face a $50 billion bill to pay as the leave the EU, according to The Washington Post. In addition to the financial commitments Britain must pay, EU citizens will no longer be required to live and work within its borders.

What's to follow if a vote in British Parliament doesn't set the Brexit plan in motion is still unclear.