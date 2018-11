The Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women From Across The U.S. NPR guest host Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Annita Lucchesi about her report looking at missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in 71 cities across the U.S. She found an alarming lack of data.

The Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women From Across The U.S.

NPR guest host Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Annita Lucchesi about her report looking at missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in 71 cities across the U.S. She found an alarming lack of data.