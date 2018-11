Trooping Through The Holidays As A Single Woman For single women, the holidays can be a minefield of insensitive comments from relatives and friends. Humor essayist Shani Silver tells NPR's Michel Martin how uncoupled women should fight back.

Trooping Through The Holidays As A Single Woman National Trooping Through The Holidays As A Single Woman Trooping Through The Holidays As A Single Woman Audio will be available later today. For single women, the holidays can be a minefield of insensitive comments from relatives and friends. Humor essayist Shani Silver tells NPR's Michel Martin how uncoupled women should fight back. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor