E.U. Leaders Formally Back Britain's Brexit Plan British Prime Minister Theresa May has the backing from European Union leaders on a Brexit deal. But it must still be approved by Parliament in the United Kingdom.

E.U. Leaders Formally Back Britain's Brexit Plan E.U. Leaders Formally Back Britain's Brexit Plan E.U. Leaders Formally Back Britain's Brexit Plan Audio will be available later today. British Prime Minister Theresa May has the backing from European Union leaders on a Brexit deal. But it must still be approved by Parliament in the United Kingdom. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor