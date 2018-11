Who Is Responsible For Burned Trees After A Wildfire? Falling trees after a wildfire pose a threat to both people and rebuilding. And trees that pose a hazard may be a homeowner's responsibility to remove.

Who Is Responsible For Burned Trees After A Wildfire? National Who Is Responsible For Burned Trees After A Wildfire? Who Is Responsible For Burned Trees After A Wildfire? Audio will be available later today. Falling trees after a wildfire pose a threat to both people and rebuilding. And trees that pose a hazard may be a homeowner's responsibility to remove. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor