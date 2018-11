Russia-Ukraine Tensions Flare After 3 Ukranian Vessels Are Seized Russia seized two Ukrainian gunboats and a tug after firing on the ships. Ukraine described the action as "unprovoked and crazy." At least three of their soldiers were injured.

