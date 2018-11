Remembering Syrian Activist Raed Fares Who Was Killed Last Week Raed Fares, one of Syria's most prominent activists, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Idlib Province on Friday. He used his broadcasts to critique Syrian President Bashar Asaad.

Remembering Syrian Activist Raed Fares Who Was Killed Last Week Obituaries Remembering Syrian Activist Raed Fares Who Was Killed Last Week Remembering Syrian Activist Raed Fares Who Was Killed Last Week Audio will be available later today. Raed Fares, one of Syria's most prominent activists, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Idlib Province on Friday. He used his broadcasts to critique Syrian President Bashar Asaad. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor