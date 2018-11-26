Accessibility links
'Los Espookys' Star Ana Fabrega Finds Comedy In The Tiny Details Stand-up comedian Ana Fabrega is the co-writer, co-show runner and one of the stars of HBO's breakout Spanish-language comedy 'Los Espookys.' Guest host Julia Furlan spoke with Fabrega about her brand of comedy, bringing a Spanish-language show to a mostly English-speaking audience and collaborating with Fred Armisen.
NPR logo

HBO's 'Los Espookys' Star Ana Fabrega

Listen · 31:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/670822822/748410878" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
HBO's 'Los Espookys' Star Ana Fabrega

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

HBO's 'Los Espookys' Star Ana Fabrega

HBO's 'Los Espookys' Star Ana Fabrega

Listen · 31:18
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/670822822/748410878" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Ana Fabrega in HBO's Los Espookys. Jennifer Clasen/HBO hide caption

toggle caption
Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Ana Fabrega in HBO's Los Espookys.

Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Stand-up comedian Ana Fabrega is the co-writer, co-show runner and one of the stars of HBO's breakout Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys. Guest host Julia Furlan spoke with Fabrega about her brand of comedy, bringing a Spanish-language show to a mostly English-speaking audience and how she met collaborator Fred Armisen.

This episode was produced and edited for Broadcast by Sophia Boyd and Alexander McCall. It was adapted for Web by Alexander McCall.