First Lady Decks The White House Halls The theme for this year's holiday decorations is "American Treasures," which first lady Melania Trump says is meant to "honor the heart and spirit of the American people."
The White House Historical Association's official 2018 Christmas ornament hangs on a tree in the White House library on Monday.
At 18 feet tall, the official White House Christmas tree is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with the name of each state and territory, and is on display in the Blue Room.
More than 40 red topiary trees greet guests when they first enter the East Colonnade, which leads to the East Garden Room, where the first family's Christmas card is on display.
Decorations in the East Room are meant to show the "diversity and ingenuity of American architecture and design" — and include four custom mantelpieces that depict the skylines of St. Louis, Chicago, San Francisco and New York City.
The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall has 29 trees with more than 14,000 red ornaments and plenty of twinkling lights.
The Red Room, decorated to highlight the first lady's "Be Best" initiative, is supposed to "celebrate children through the décor, which displays ways in which children can excel in their own path."
The United States Marine Band performs holiday music in the decorated Grand Foyer at the White House on Monday.
This year the gingerbread house features the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Monument as well as the White House. It took 225 pounds of gingerbread to create.
The Red Room, decorated to highlight the "Be Best" initiative.
Holiday decorations in the East Room celebrate American architecture and design with a custom mantelpiece of the New York City skyline.
Another view of the decorations in the Red Room, decorated to highlight "Be Best."
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.
First lady Melania Trump designed the decorations for the people's house, choosing an "American Treasures" theme intended to showcase a spirit of patriotism. The administration debuted the decorations Monday.
During December, the White House will open its doors for more than 100 open house events. More than 30,000 visitors are projected to take part in public tours.
For those of you who can't make it to Washington, D.C., for a White House holiday tour, take a look.