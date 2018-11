Ohio Mayor Reacts To GM Plans To Close Local Plant NPR's Audie Cornish speaks to Arno Hill, mayor of Lordstown, Ohio, home to one of five plants General Motors plans to close. Hill says the town will lose about 1,500 jobs.

Ohio Mayor Reacts To GM Plans To Close Local Plant National Ohio Mayor Reacts To GM Plans To Close Local Plant Ohio Mayor Reacts To GM Plans To Close Local Plant Audio will be available later today. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks to Arno Hill, mayor of Lordstown, Ohio, home to one of five plants General Motors plans to close. Hill says the town will lose about 1,500 jobs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor