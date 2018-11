Son Seeks Release Of Ailing 82-Year-Old Father Held Hostage In Iran Former UNICEF official Baquer Namazi was detained in Iran nearly three years ago. His son is begging Tehran for mercy, urging authorities to let his 82-year-old father leave the country for medical treatment. Namazi is one of several Americans effectively held hostage by Iran.

Son Seeks Release Of Ailing 82-Year-Old Father Held Hostage In Iran World Son Seeks Release Of Ailing 82-Year-Old Father Held Hostage In Iran Son Seeks Release Of Ailing 82-Year-Old Father Held Hostage In Iran Audio will be available later today. Former UNICEF official Baquer Namazi was detained in Iran nearly three years ago. His son is begging Tehran for mercy, urging authorities to let his 82-year-old father leave the country for medical treatment. Namazi is one of several Americans effectively held hostage by Iran. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor