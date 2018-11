Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate, Ukraine Declares Martial Law After a clash with Russia off the coast of Crimea, Ukraine declared martial law in areas that border Russia. On Sunday, Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels and 23 crew members.

After a clash with Russia off the coast of Crimea, Ukraine declared martial law in areas that border Russia. On Sunday, Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels and 23 crew members.