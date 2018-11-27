Traffic Cam In China Mistakes Bus Ad For Real Human Face

If you're caught jaywalking in China, your photo could be put on display as punishment. Just like a woman whose face was on a bus ad when it went by the camera. Police are fixing the technology.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you are jaywalking in China, you might be caught on camera, and your face could be plastered on a huge screen. According to the South China Morning Post, police in the city of Ningbo have been doing this to crack down on jaywalking. It happened to Dong Mingzhu - only she didn't jaywalk. Her face just went by the cameras on a bus. It was an ad for the appliance company she runs. The police say they're fixing this technology so it just targets actual people.

