French Protesters Demonstrate Against Rising Fuel Prices The protesters are calling attention to rising fuel taxes. The movement is demanding that President Macron drop a tax on gas and diesel fuel that is key to his energy strategy.

French Protesters Demonstrate Against Rising Fuel Prices Europe French Protesters Demonstrate Against Rising Fuel Prices French Protesters Demonstrate Against Rising Fuel Prices Audio will be available later today. The protesters are calling attention to rising fuel taxes. The movement is demanding that President Macron drop a tax on gas and diesel fuel that is key to his energy strategy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor