Time For A Tiebreaker In Deadlocked World Chess Championship Players will embark on a series of tiebreaks, which will get faster if they continue to draw. If American Fabiano Caruana beats Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, it could cement St. Louis as a chess capital.

Time For A Tiebreaker In Deadlocked World Chess Championship Time For A Tiebreaker In Deadlocked World Chess Championship Time For A Tiebreaker In Deadlocked World Chess Championship Audio will be available later today. Players will embark on a series of tiebreaks, which will get faster if they continue to draw. If American Fabiano Caruana beats Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, it could cement St. Louis as a chess capital. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor