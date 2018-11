Focus To Electric Vehicle Market Drives Changes AT GM General Motors says its future is in electric vehicles, but it makes much of its profit from trucks and SUVs. David Greene talks to auto reporter Micheline Maynard, who monitors GM's ups and downs.

General Motors says its future is in electric vehicles, but it makes much of its profit from trucks and SUVs. David Greene talks to auto reporter Micheline Maynard, who monitors GM's ups and downs.