Supreme Court Hears Murder Case Involving Muscogee Creek Nation Land A convicted man's fate hangs on whether he committed a murder on land belonging to Native Americans or to Oklahoma. David Greene talks to James Floyd, principal chief of the Muscogee Creek Nation.

Supreme Court Hears Murder Case Involving Muscogee Creek Nation Land Law Supreme Court Hears Murder Case Involving Muscogee Creek Nation Land Supreme Court Hears Murder Case Involving Muscogee Creek Nation Land Audio will be available later today. A convicted man's fate hangs on whether he committed a murder on land belonging to Native Americans or to Oklahoma. David Greene talks to James Floyd, principal chief of the Muscogee Creek Nation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor