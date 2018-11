Resolutions Set To Limit U.S. Involvement In Yemen Senators voted overwhelmingly to move forward on a resolution limiting American involvement in the civil war in Yemen. We discuss the latest in the ongoing U.S. and Saudi fallout.

Resolutions Set To Limit U.S. Involvement In Yemen Middle East Resolutions Set To Limit U.S. Involvement In Yemen Resolutions Set To Limit U.S. Involvement In Yemen Audio will be available later today. Senators voted overwhelmingly to move forward on a resolution limiting American involvement in the civil war in Yemen. We discuss the latest in the ongoing U.S. and Saudi fallout. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor