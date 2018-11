Trump Administration To Asylum-Seekers: Stay Put In Mexico While Claims Are Processed The Trump administration wants Central American migrants to stay on the Mexican side of the border while their asylum claims are processed. But human rights groups say Mexico is a dangerous place.

